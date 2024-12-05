Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. Has $625,000 Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares during the period. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bar Harbor Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management now owns 3,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Barrett & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 5,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. McLean Asset Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 8,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. First National Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 4,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

VNQ opened at $95.98 on Thursday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $78.27 and a twelve month high of $99.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

