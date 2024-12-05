Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. Lowers Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. lessened its stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 733 shares during the quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 195.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 977.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 65.2% in the 2nd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.08, for a total transaction of $231,240.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 140,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,828,815.04. This represents a 2.09 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Oliver sold 110,616 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.60, for a total value of $9,358,113.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,244,617 shares in the company, valued at $105,294,598.20. The trade was a 8.16 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 740,662 shares of company stock worth $59,869,133. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JCI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group started coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.21.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International Trading Up 1.6 %

JCI stock opened at $83.77 on Thursday. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1-year low of $51.70 and a 1-year high of $87.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $55.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.98, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.37.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.27%.

Johnson Controls International Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.