Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. lowered its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 13.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,849 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 284 shares during the quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 9.1% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.8% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,308 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. BDF Gestion acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the second quarter worth about $5,268,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 121.3% during the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 301 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 6.8% during the second quarter. St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC now owns 11,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 9,990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.80, for a total value of $2,085,912.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,272,256.80. This represents a 32.81 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald Kirk sold 10,539 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.33, for a total value of $2,142,894.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,912,295.59. This trade represents a 42.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $268.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Texas Instruments in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Summit Insights upgraded Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.05.

Texas Instruments Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $196.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.39 billion, a PE ratio of 36.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $203.92 and a 200-day moving average of $200.92. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $154.68 and a 52 week high of $220.38. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 29.05% and a net margin of 31.60%. The business’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $1.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 31st. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 101.12%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

