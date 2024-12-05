Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. Takes $502,000 Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $502,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 188.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 98 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 104.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWF opened at $409.94 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $386.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $368.99. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $288.32 and a 52-week high of $410.14. The stock has a market cap of $108.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

