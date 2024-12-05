Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. Takes Position in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mountaineer Partners Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,507,296,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of GE Vernova by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 10,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Investment Management Corp of Ontario raised its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 188.7% during the 3rd quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 17,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,491,000 after purchasing an additional 11,514 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 32,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GEV. Oppenheimer began coverage on GE Vernova in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on GE Vernova in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $385.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on GE Vernova in a research note on Monday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $354.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on GE Vernova from $330.00 to $356.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on GE Vernova in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $403.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.89.

GE Vernova Stock Performance

Shares of GEV stock opened at $343.91 on Thursday. GE Vernova Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.00 and a 1-year high of $357.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $300.97 and a 200 day moving average of $224.59.

About GE Vernova

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

