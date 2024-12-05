Mizuho Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Stock Price

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by analysts at Mizuho from $71.00 to $68.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Mizuho’s price target points to a potential upside of 9.45% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Ventas in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Ventas from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Ventas from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Ventas from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.63.

Ventas Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Ventas

NYSE:VTR opened at $62.13 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $26.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -365.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.36. Ventas has a twelve month low of $41.45 and a twelve month high of $67.61.

In related news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 121,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.17, for a total transaction of $8,022,980.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 986,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,291,063.89. The trade was a 10.94 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Peter J. Bulgarelli sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.99, for a total value of $389,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,900,767.05. This trade represents a 6.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 133,252 shares of company stock worth $8,809,845 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VTR. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Ventas by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,252,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,070,000 after purchasing an additional 128,945 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Ventas by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Ventas by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 9,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ventas by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 32,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 7,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Ventas by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 202,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,016,000 after purchasing an additional 5,870 shares in the last quarter. 94.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

