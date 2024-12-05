monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY) Shares Purchased by UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 104,437 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,285 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned 0.22% of monday.com worth $29,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNDY. FMR LLC grew its position in monday.com by 112.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,512,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,014,000 after buying an additional 798,791 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in monday.com by 77.5% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 730,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,905,000 after buying an additional 318,837 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in monday.com by 431.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 385,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,176,000 after purchasing an additional 313,279 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in monday.com by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,122,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,299,000 after purchasing an additional 188,800 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in monday.com by 171.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 273,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,938,000 after purchasing an additional 172,919 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

MNDY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of monday.com from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of monday.com from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of monday.com from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of monday.com from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of monday.com from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.81.

Shares of NASDAQ MNDY opened at $292.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 714.15, a P/E/G ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $284.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $255.94. monday.com Ltd. has a 52 week low of $170.00 and a 52 week high of $324.99.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $251.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.17 million. monday.com had a return on equity of 4.99% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that monday.com Ltd. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

