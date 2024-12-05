MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Price Target Raised to $375.00

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $330.00 to $375.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.87% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on MDB. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $335.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $290.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $358.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $305.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $344.25.

MDB opened at $341.31 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $286.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $270.27. MongoDB has a 52 week low of $212.74 and a 52 week high of $509.62. The company has a market capitalization of $25.21 billion, a PE ratio of -113.02 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

In related news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.89, for a total value of $282,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,589,041.58. The trade was a 5.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.25, for a total transaction of $77,387.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 33,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,569,000. This trade represents a 0.90 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 26,600 shares of company stock valued at $7,538,819. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 23.6% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,102,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,632,000 after buying an additional 592,038 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB boosted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 156.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 656,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,222,000 after acquiring an additional 400,705 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 1,098.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 424,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,084,000 after acquiring an additional 388,979 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,131,000. Finally, Avala Global LP purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,960,000. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

