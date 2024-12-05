Morguard Corporation Acquires 17,500 Shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN) Stock

Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN – Get Free Report) insider Morguard Corporation acquired 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$5.50 per share, with a total value of C$96,250.00.
Morguard Corporation also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, November 27th, Morguard Corporation purchased 7,500 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$5.47 per share, with a total value of C$41,028.00.
- On Monday, November 25th, Morguard Corporation acquired 1,200 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$5.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$6,600.00.
- On Friday, November 22nd, Morguard Corporation bought 2,800 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$5.55 per share, with a total value of C$15,540.00.
- On Wednesday, November 20th, Morguard Corporation purchased 33,300 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$5.54 per share, for a total transaction of C$184,405.41.
- On Monday, November 18th, Morguard Corporation acquired 16,500 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$5.50 per share, with a total value of C$90,750.00.
- On Thursday, November 14th, Morguard Corporation bought 8,100 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$5.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$45,360.00.
- On Tuesday, November 12th, Morguard Corporation bought 9,000 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$5.47 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,227.30.
- On Thursday, October 17th, Morguard Corporation bought 39,400 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$5.74 per share, for a total transaction of C$226,297.84.
- On Tuesday, October 15th, Morguard Corporation bought 4,900 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$5.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$27,675.20.
- On Friday, October 11th, Morguard Corporation bought 24,400 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$5.58 per share, for a total transaction of C$136,132.48.
Morguard Real Estate Inv. Price Performance
Shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock opened at C$5.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.58, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.04. Morguard Real Estate Inv. has a fifty-two week low of C$5.21 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$5.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$5.46. The company has a market cap of C$353.54 million, a PE ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 1.40.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Morguard Real Estate Inv.
About Morguard Real Estate Inv.
The Trust is a closed-end real estate investment trust, which owns a diversified portfolio of 49 retail, office and industrial income producing properties in Canada with a book value of $3.0 billion and approximately 8.6 million square feet of leasable space.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Morguard Real Estate Inv.
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Tesla Poised to Hit Record Highs This Holiday Season
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- The Salesforce Rally is Just Getting Started: Here’s Why
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- 3 Chip and Data Center Stocks That Can Keep Rising in 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Morguard Real Estate Inv. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morguard Real Estate Inv. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.