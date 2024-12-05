Morse Asset Management Inc Acquires Shares of 1,125 Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 361.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Emerson Electric from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.11.

Emerson Electric Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:EMR opened at $134.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.34. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $87.59 and a one year high of $134.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $118.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.83.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.5275 dividend. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. This is a positive change from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 61.70%.

Insider Transactions at Emerson Electric

In related news, SVP Michael H. Train sold 21,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.96, for a total value of $2,711,289.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 262,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,052,911.68. This represents a 7.58 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

