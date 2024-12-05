Morse Asset Management Inc Buys New Stake in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 387.7% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 53.0% in the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Encompass Health in the third quarter worth $40,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Encompass Health in the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 58.9% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

EHC opened at $102.37 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.73, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.86. Encompass Health Co. has a 52-week low of $64.15 and a 52-week high of $104.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.69.

Encompass Health ( NYSE:EHC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.43%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EHC shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target (up previously from $108.00) on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $109.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.11.

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

