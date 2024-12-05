Morse Asset Management Inc Invests $46,000 in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS)

Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DOCS. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Doximity by 30.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,837,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598,602 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Doximity by 15.8% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 6,404,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,122,000 after purchasing an additional 873,682 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Doximity by 6,242.6% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 650,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,359,000 after purchasing an additional 640,612 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Doximity by 7.1% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,853,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,709,000 after purchasing an additional 387,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Doximity by 23.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,603,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,842,000 after purchasing an additional 301,100 shares in the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Doximity Stock Performance

NASDAQ DOCS opened at $54.20 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.57. The company has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.40. Doximity, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.96 and a 1 year high of $61.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on DOCS shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Doximity from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Doximity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (up from $37.00) on shares of Doximity in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Doximity from $35.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Doximity in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.44.

About Doximity

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

