Morse Asset Management Inc Purchases 1,050 Shares of OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW)

Morse Asset Management Inc lifted its position in OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,050 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc’s holdings in OneSpaWorld were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OSW. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of OneSpaWorld by 4.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,176,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,798,000 after acquiring an additional 84,423 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of OneSpaWorld by 13.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 2,860 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of OneSpaWorld by 45.9% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 85,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 26,863 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of OneSpaWorld in the second quarter valued at about $633,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of OneSpaWorld by 24.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 363,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,586,000 after acquiring an additional 72,470 shares during the period. 95.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.68, for a total value of $1,401,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 545,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,188,669.76. This represents a 12.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen Lazarus sold 170,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.91, for a total value of $2,880,432.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 556,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,411,784.71. This represents a 23.43 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 319,810 shares of company stock valued at $5,644,816 over the last quarter. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of OneSpaWorld from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

OneSpaWorld Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ OSW opened at $20.10 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.02 and a beta of 2.13. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $11.98 and a 12 month high of $20.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.40.

OneSpaWorld Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 20th. OneSpaWorld’s payout ratio is 32.65%.

OneSpaWorld Company Profile

(Free Report)

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

