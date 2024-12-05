Morse Asset Management Inc Purchases Shares of 682 iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DVY. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 17,525.9% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,372,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,660,000 after acquiring an additional 4,348,183 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 400.3% during the 2nd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 315,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,126,000 after purchasing an additional 252,150 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 72.7% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 213,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,556,000 after purchasing an additional 89,727 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,465,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,989,000 after purchasing an additional 64,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 66.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 121,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,697,000 after purchasing an additional 48,377 shares in the last quarter. 46.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $140.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.26. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $112.42 and a 12-month high of $144.09.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a dividend of $1.5496 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

