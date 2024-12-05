Morse Asset Management Inc Takes $465,000 Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,700 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 2.8% in the third quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 9,833 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 15.3% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in FedEx by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 26,612 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $7,280,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in FedEx by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,699,179 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $465,031,000 after purchasing an additional 11,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in FedEx by 175.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 2,286 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. 84.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on FDX shares. StockNews.com cut FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on FedEx from $333.00 to $332.00 in a report on Friday, September 20th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, September 20th. Bernstein Bank lifted their price objective on FedEx from $305.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on FedEx from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $316.68.

NYSE FDX opened at $283.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $279.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $279.60. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $234.45 and a 12 month high of $313.84.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by ($1.22). The business had revenue of $21.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.87 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 19.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be paid a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is 34.05%.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

