Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Buys 204 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,861 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $1,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BIIB. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 235.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after acquiring an additional 10,425 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in Biogen by 120.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,175 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in Biogen by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,223 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Biogen by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,529 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in Biogen by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,765 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

BIIB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Biogen from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered Biogen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $285.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Biogen from $292.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $292.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Biogen from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.20.

Shares of BIIB opened at $160.92 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $201.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Biogen Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.62 and a 12 month high of $268.30. The company has a market cap of $23.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of -0.08.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 16.81%. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.36 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 16.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer’s disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

