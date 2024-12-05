Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 44,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 345 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $2,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stephens Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the second quarter valued at $30,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 152.0% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 37.5% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MNST opened at $53.75 on Thursday. Monster Beverage Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.32 and a fifty-two week high of $61.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $52.27 billion, a PE ratio of 34.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.74.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MNST shares. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Monster Beverage from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Monster Beverage from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Monster Beverage from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Monster Beverage from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Monster Beverage from $59.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.45.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

