Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,821 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $1,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RMD. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in ResMed by 51.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,772,761 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,105,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959,642 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in ResMed in the second quarter worth $77,285,000. Greenvale Capital LLP raised its position in ResMed by 61.1% in the second quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 725,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $138,780,000 after acquiring an additional 275,000 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in ResMed by 726.3% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 283,801 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $69,281,000 after acquiring an additional 249,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in ResMed by 48.3% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 740,226 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $141,694,000 after acquiring an additional 241,195 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on ResMed from $280.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on ResMed from $224.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America raised their price target on ResMed from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Baird R W upgraded ResMed to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.70.

ResMed Stock Down 0.4 %

RMD opened at $245.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $36.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.56, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.68. ResMed Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.16 and a 52 week high of $260.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $242.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.21.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.17. ResMed had a return on equity of 25.53% and a net margin of 23.15%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ResMed Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. ResMed’s payout ratio is 28.08%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ResMed news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.42, for a total value of $246,420.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,856,413.04. This trade represents a 1.02 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Justin Leong sold 6,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.09, for a total value of $1,497,434.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,279,428.62. The trade was a 22.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,408 shares of company stock valued at $15,918,332. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Profile

(Free Report)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including ApneaLink Air, a portable diagnostic device that measures oximetry, respiratory effort, pulse, nasal flow, and snoring; and NightOwl, a portable, cloud-connected, and disposable diagnostic device that measures AHI based on derived peripheral arterial tone, actigraphy, and oximetry over several nights.

