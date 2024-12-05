Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Has $1.82 Million Stock Holdings in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC raised its position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) by 48.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,859 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,179 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Crocs were worth $1,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Crocs by 375.0% in the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 228 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Crocs by 11,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 226 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Crocs by 64.9% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 305 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crocs by 83.0% during the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crocs by 109.5% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 398 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Crocs

In related news, Director John B. Replogle acquired 2,240 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $112.60 per share, for a total transaction of $252,224.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,047,630.40. The trade was a 31.71 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Susan L. Healy bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $99.70 per share, with a total value of $99,700.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,258,404.40. This trade represents a 4.62 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CROX shares. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Crocs in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their target price on Crocs from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Williams Trading raised Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $163.00 in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Crocs from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Crocs from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.80.

Crocs Price Performance

Crocs stock opened at $113.28 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of 8.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.98. Crocs, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.71 and a 12 month high of $165.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $120.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.99.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Crocs had a return on equity of 49.70% and a net margin of 20.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.25 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Crocs, Inc. will post 12.93 EPS for the current year.

Crocs Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

