Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Has $509,000 Stock Holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Rollins were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Rollins during the third quarter worth $28,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Rollins during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Rollins during the second quarter valued at $34,000. True Wealth Design LLC raised its position in Rollins by 4,272.2% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 787 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Rollins by 10,233.3% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 930 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the period. 51.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rollins Stock Performance

Shares of ROL stock opened at $49.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Rollins, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.41 and a fifty-two week high of $52.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.05. The firm has a market cap of $24.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.73 and a beta of 0.72.

Rollins Increases Dividend

Rollins ( NYSE:ROL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $916.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $911.15 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 38.67% and a net margin of 14.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This is a positive change from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Rollins from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Barclays assumed coverage on Rollins in a research report on Monday, November 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rollins currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.83.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 4,685 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total transaction of $236,545.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 84,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,274,129.97. This represents a 5.24 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Timothy Curtis Rollins sold 14,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.88, for a total value of $735,730.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 124,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,195,794.32. This represents a 10.61 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rollins Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

