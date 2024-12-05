Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Sells 49 Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Carvana were worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carvana during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of Carvana during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carvana during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carvana by 363.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC boosted its position in Carvana by 110.0% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. 56.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carvana Stock Up 1.7 %

Carvana stock opened at $260.07 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.99. Carvana Co. has a 12-month low of $36.53 and a 12-month high of $268.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $216.65 and its 200 day moving average is $161.56. The company has a market capitalization of $54.00 billion, a PE ratio of 26,007.00 and a beta of 3.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Carvana Co. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Carvana from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Carvana from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Carvana from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Carvana from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Carvana from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carvana has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $220.94.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carvana

In other news, COO Benjamin E. Huston sold 3,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $730,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 218,686 shares in the company, valued at $52,484,640. This represents a 1.37 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel J. Gill sold 44,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.47, for a total transaction of $11,416,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 191,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,617,150.75. The trade was a 18.71 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,097,063 shares of company stock worth $393,287,959. 17.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

