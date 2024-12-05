Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,374 Shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,374 shares during the period. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $2,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Agree Realty during the second quarter worth $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 248.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 232.0% in the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in shares of Agree Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. 97.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Agree Realty alerts:

Agree Realty Stock Performance

Shares of Agree Realty stock opened at $75.52 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $75.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.12. Agree Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $54.28 and a 1-year high of $78.39. The company has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.72, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.62.

Agree Realty Announces Dividend

Agree Realty ( NYSE:ADC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.61). Agree Realty had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 31.62%. The business had revenue of $154.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Agree Realty Co. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.253 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is currently 167.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ADC. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Agree Realty from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Agree Realty from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Mizuho increased their price target on Agree Realty from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Agree Realty from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Agree Realty from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.04.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Agree Realty

About Agree Realty

(Free Report)

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,135 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 44.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.