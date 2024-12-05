MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) CEO James H. Litinsky Sells 234,667 Shares of Stock

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Free Report) CEO James H. Litinsky sold 234,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.68, for a total value of $4,852,913.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,608,409 shares in the company, valued at $364,141,898.12. The trade was a 1.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
MP Materials Stock Down 8.6 %
NYSE:MP opened at $21.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 6.93 and a quick ratio of 6.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.57. MP Materials Corp. has a 52 week low of $10.02 and a 52 week high of $24.01.
MP Materials declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, September 3rd that permits the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 13.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on MP. DA Davidson increased their price target on MP Materials from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on MP Materials from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on MP Materials from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on MP Materials from $16.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on MP Materials from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.10.
MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.
