Nano Nuclear Energy (NASDAQ:NNE) Stock Price Down 0.5% – Here’s What Happened

Nano Nuclear Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NNE – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $25.40 and last traded at $26.50. Approximately 6,837,852 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 33% from the average session volume of 5,138,805 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.62.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NNE. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Nano Nuclear Energy from $39.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Nano Nuclear Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.79.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Nano Nuclear Energy in the third quarter valued at about $933,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Nano Nuclear Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nano Nuclear Energy in the third quarter worth $954,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Nano Nuclear Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $305,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in Nano Nuclear Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $718,000.

NANO Nuclear Energy Inc operates as a microreactor technology company. The company is developing ZEUS, a solid-core battery reactor, and ODIN, a low-pressure coolant reactor. It is also developing a high-assay low-enriched uranium fabrication facility to supply fuel to the nuclear reactor industry and fuel transportation and nuclear consultation businesses.

