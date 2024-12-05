National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $7.39 and last traded at $7.27, with a volume of 180613 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.18.

A number of analysts have commented on NCMI shares. B. Riley boosted their price objective on National CineMedia from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. StockNews.com upgraded National CineMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of National CineMedia in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of National CineMedia from $7.50 to $8.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.50 price objective (up from $6.00) on shares of National CineMedia in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.06.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.46. The company has a market cap of $676.78 million, a PE ratio of -28.72 and a beta of 2.07.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The business services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $62.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.20 million. National CineMedia had a negative return on equity of 2.61% and a negative net margin of 9.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that National CineMedia, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NCMI. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in National CineMedia during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Fermata Advisors LLC bought a new stake in National CineMedia during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of National CineMedia during the third quarter valued at approximately $97,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of National CineMedia during the second quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 13.8% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 26,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,172 shares during the last quarter. 69.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. It engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

