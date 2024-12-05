nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on the stock from $43.00 to $42.00. The stock had previously closed at $42.50, but opened at $36.03. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the stock. nCino shares last traded at $39.61, with a volume of 1,139,686 shares.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of nCino in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of nCino in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on nCino from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Stephens raised their price objective on nCino from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of nCino in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, nCino has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.31.

In related news, insider Sean Desmond sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.77, for a total transaction of $1,043,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 341,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,874,337.47. This trade represents a 8.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director William J. Ruh sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 226,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,482,537.50. This trade represents a 4.23 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,235,029 shares of company stock valued at $117,599,204. Insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new position in nCino during the second quarter worth $3,530,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of nCino during the 3rd quarter worth about $689,000. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in nCino by 182.0% in the 2nd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 25,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 16,416 shares during the last quarter. Vanderbilt University boosted its holdings in nCino by 192.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanderbilt University now owns 140,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,441,000 after buying an additional 92,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lecap Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of nCino in the third quarter valued at approximately $745,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of -135.37, a P/E/G ratio of 34.42 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.57.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System connects financial institution employees, clients and third parties on a single cloud-based platform which include client onboarding, deposit account opening, loan origination, end-to-end mortgage suite, and powerful ecosystem.

