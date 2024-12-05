nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.720-0.730 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.670. The company issued revenue guidance of $539.0 million-$541.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $541.6 million. nCino also updated its Q4 2025 guidance to 0.180-0.190 EPS.

NCNO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of nCino in a research report on Thursday. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of nCino in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of nCino from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on nCino from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on nCino from $30.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.31.

NCNO stock traded down $3.83 during trading on Thursday, hitting $38.67. The company had a trading volume of 2,516,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,072,831. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of -135.37, a PEG ratio of 34.42 and a beta of 0.59. nCino has a one year low of $28.09 and a one year high of $43.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.59 and a 200-day moving average of $33.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

In other news, CFO Gregory Orenstein sold 3,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $136,169.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 276,892 shares in the company, valued at $9,705,064.60. This represents a 1.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William J. Ruh sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 226,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,482,537.50. The trade was a 4.23 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,235,029 shares of company stock valued at $117,599,204 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System connects financial institution employees, clients and third parties on a single cloud-based platform which include client onboarding, deposit account opening, loan origination, end-to-end mortgage suite, and powerful ecosystem.

