nCino’s (NCNO) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at William Blair

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by William Blair in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,RTT News reports.

NCNO has been the subject of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on nCino from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on nCino from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of nCino in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on nCino from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target (up previously from $37.00) on shares of nCino in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.31.

nCino stock traded down $2.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $39.61. 1,139,686 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,067,084. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.57. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of -135.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 34.42 and a beta of 0.59. nCino has a twelve month low of $28.09 and a twelve month high of $43.20.

In related news, Director Jeff Horing sold 1,356,721 shares of nCino stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total value of $48,869,090.42. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,656,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $527,935,990.92. This trade represents a 8.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sean Desmond sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.77, for a total value of $1,043,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 341,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,874,337.47. This represents a 8.08 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,235,029 shares of company stock worth $117,599,204. 28.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in nCino by 46.0% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,092,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,327,000 after buying an additional 344,269 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of nCino during the third quarter valued at approximately $656,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of nCino during the third quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of nCino by 26.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,517,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,951,000 after purchasing an additional 313,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bullseye Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of nCino by 58.5% during the third quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 140,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,451,000 after purchasing an additional 52,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System connects financial institution employees, clients and third parties on a single cloud-based platform which include client onboarding, deposit account opening, loan origination, end-to-end mortgage suite, and powerful ecosystem.

