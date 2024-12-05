Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target Raised to $940.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity Group from $760.00 to $940.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a hold rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Netflix from $775.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $635.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $780.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $825.00 price target (up previously from $770.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $775.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $911.06 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $784.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $706.19. Netflix has a 1 year low of $445.73 and a 1 year high of $915.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $389.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The Internet television network reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.09 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $9.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 35.86%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Netflix will post 19.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 45,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $706.16, for a total value of $31,981,986.40. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,023.60. This trade represents a 99.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 43,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $687.07, for a total transaction of $30,059,312.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 95,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,299,132.80. This trade represents a 31.52 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 209,155 shares of company stock valued at $159,682,799 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 13,647 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $9,210,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 60.2% in the second quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 995 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. increased its stake in Netflix by 98.6% in the second quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 1,390 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Netflix by 2.7% during the second quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 4,173 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,816,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aprio Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,242,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

