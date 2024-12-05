NFJ Investment Group LLC Has $1.94 Million Position in Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE)

NFJ Investment Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,391 shares during the quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC owned about 0.19% of Vital Energy worth $1,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Vital Energy by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP grew its position in shares of Vital Energy by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Vital Energy by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Vital Energy by 400.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Vital Energy by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 86.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Kathryn Anne Hill sold 2,023 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.22, for a total value of $61,135.06. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 29,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $879,130.02. This represents a 6.50 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark David Denny sold 5,145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.22, for a total value of $155,481.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $796,538.76. This trade represents a 16.33 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,168 shares of company stock worth $502,017 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vital Energy stock opened at $31.01 on Thursday. Vital Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.85 and a 12-month high of $58.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 3.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.38 and its 200-day moving average is $36.44.

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.15. Vital Energy had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 25.09%. The company had revenue of $459.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Vital Energy, Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Vital Energy from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Vital Energy from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. KeyCorp lowered Vital Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Vital Energy from $45.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Vital Energy from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.09.

Vital Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum, Inc and changed its name to Vital Energy, Inc in January 2023.

