NFJ Investment Group LLC Purchases New Shares in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Brookfield by 62.8% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. 61.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BN opened at $60.71 on Thursday. Brookfield Co. has a 52 week low of $35.44 and a 52 week high of $62.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $99.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.17 and a beta of 1.55.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.09%.

BN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank raised their target price on Brookfield from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Brookfield from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. TD Securities raised their target price on Brookfield from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Brookfield in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Brookfield from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.31.

Brookfield Company Profile

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

