NFJ Investment Group LLC Takes Position in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 61,012 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,583,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Exelixis by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,335 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Exelixis by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,746 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exelixis by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 50,497 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Exelixis by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 71,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exelixis by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Exelixis news, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.38, for a total transaction of $659,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 605,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,968,473.50. This trade represents a 3.97 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dana Aftab sold 1,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.40, for a total transaction of $36,486.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 498,945 shares in the company, valued at $15,666,873. The trade was a 0.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 339,736 shares of company stock worth $11,508,610 in the last ninety days. 2.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EXEL opened at $35.77 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.35. Exelixis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.20 and a twelve month high of $36.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.93, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.52.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. Exelixis had a net margin of 22.43% and a return on equity of 20.99%. The firm had revenue of $539.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.31 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. Exelixis’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Exelixis, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EXEL shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Exelixis from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Exelixis from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.44.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

