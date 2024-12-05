NFJ Investment Group LLC Trims Holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)

NFJ Investment Group LLC decreased its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 189,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 8,775 shares during the quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics were worth $1,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Quest Partners LLC raised its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 1,237.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 5,003 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,629 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 754.0% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,813 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 7,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.03% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Ryan D. Maynard sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total transaction of $503,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $75,450. This represents a 86.96 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 12.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Price Performance

Iovance Biotherapeutics stock opened at $8.73 on Thursday. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.00 and a 12-month high of $18.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.43.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.03. Iovance Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 451.25% and a negative return on equity of 58.43%. The company had revenue of $58.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.54 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.46) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on IOVA shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.33.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Profile

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes cell therapies using autologous tumor infiltrating lymphocyte for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and other solid tumor cancers in the United States. The company offers Amtagvi, a tumor-derived autologous T cell immunotherapy used to treat adult patients with unresectable or metastatic melanoma; and Proleukin, an interleukin-2 product for the treatment of patients with metastatic renal cell carcinoma.

