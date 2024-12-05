Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NYSE:NIC) Director Robert Bruce Atwell Sells 3,446 Shares

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NYSE:NIC – Get Free Report) Director Robert Bruce Atwell sold 3,446 shares of Nicolet Bankshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $389,398.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,709,903. The trade was a 9.50 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Robert Bruce Atwell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 7th, Robert Bruce Atwell sold 14 shares of Nicolet Bankshares stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $1,540.00.

On Wednesday, October 30th, Robert Bruce Atwell sold 14,171 shares of Nicolet Bankshares stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total transaction of $1,459,613.00.

On Monday, October 28th, Robert Bruce Atwell sold 2,721 shares of Nicolet Bankshares stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total transaction of $280,263.00.

On Tuesday, October 22nd, Robert Bruce Atwell sold 2,500 shares of Nicolet Bankshares stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.01, for a total transaction of $252,525.00.

On Friday, October 18th, Robert Bruce Atwell sold 2,908 shares of Nicolet Bankshares stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.22, for a total transaction of $300,163.76.

Nicolet Bankshares Stock Performance

Nicolet Bankshares stock opened at $111.89 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $103.95 and a 200-day moving average of $94.13. Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.00 and a 1 year high of $116.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 0.76.

Nicolet Bankshares Dividend Announcement

Nicolet Bankshares ( NYSE:NIC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $91.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.50 million. Nicolet Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 23.35%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. Nicolet Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.25%.

Institutional Trading of Nicolet Bankshares

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in Nicolet Bankshares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares in the 3rd quarter worth $155,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares in the 3rd quarter worth $264,000. Quest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 858.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NIC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Nicolet Bankshares from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of Nicolet Bankshares from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.00.

Nicolet Bankshares Company Profile

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides banking products and services for businesses and individuals in Wisconsin and Michigan. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

