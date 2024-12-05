NIO (NYSE:NIO) Shares Up 3.9% – What’s Next?

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 3.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.60 and last traded at $4.57. 20,260,662 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 56,537,180 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.40.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NIO shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on NIO from $5.00 to $5.30 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Daiwa America raised NIO to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Macquarie cut NIO from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $6.60 to $4.80 in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on NIO from $8.50 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on NIO in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.71.

NIO Stock Down 1.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 1.77.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported ($2.21) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($2.21). NIO had a negative net margin of 33.41% and a negative return on equity of 113.83%. The business had revenue of $17.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.51) earnings per share. NIO’s quarterly revenue was up 98.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Nio Inc – will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIO during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIO during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft purchased a new position in shares of NIO during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of NIO by 22.0% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 14,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIO during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 48.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

