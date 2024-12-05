Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX) Receives $15.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.00.

Several research firms have recently commented on NKTX. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Nkarta from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Nkarta from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. RODMAN&RENSHAW upgraded shares of Nkarta to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Rodman & Renshaw initiated coverage on shares of Nkarta in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Nkarta from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 21st.

Shares of Nkarta stock opened at $2.72 on Thursday. Nkarta has a 1-year low of $2.38 and a 1-year high of $16.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 0.82.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Nkarta by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,966,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,255,000 after buying an additional 405,753 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Nkarta in the 2nd quarter valued at about $938,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nkarta by 28,478.7% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 135,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 135,274 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Nkarta by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,834,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,293,000 after acquiring an additional 442,125 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nkarta during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,489,000. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nkarta, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes natural killer cell therapies for cancer and autoimmune disease treatment. The company's lead product candidate is NKX019, a chimeric antigen receptor-natural killer (CAR NK) targeting the CD19 antigen that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory (r/r) non-hodgkin lymphoma, as well as for lupus nephritis.

