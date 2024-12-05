nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) CFO Joseph John Corso Sells 2,500 Shares

nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Free Report) CFO Joseph John Corso sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.92, for a total transaction of $27,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 155,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,694,008.68. This represents a 1.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

nLIGHT Stock Up 2.7 %

LASR stock opened at $11.23 on Thursday. nLIGHT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.80 and a 1 year high of $15.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.52.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of nLIGHT in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.50 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of nLIGHT from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On nLIGHT

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in nLIGHT by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in nLIGHT by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in nLIGHT by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 10,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,052 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in nLIGHT by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 52,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 3,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in nLIGHT by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 108,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 3,436 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

nLIGHT Company Profile

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. The company operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. It offers semiconductor lasers with various ranges of power levels, wavelengths, and output fiber sizes; and programmable and serviceable fiber lasers for use in industrial and aerospace and defense applications.

Featured Stories

