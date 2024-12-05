nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) Shares Down 4.6% on Insider Selling

nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 4.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $10.69 and last traded at $10.71. Approximately 133,417 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 246,787 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.23.

Specifically, CFO Joseph John Corso sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.92, for a total value of $27,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,694,008.68. This trade represents a 1.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LASR shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on nLIGHT from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of nLIGHT in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.50 price target for the company.

nLIGHT Price Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.52.

Institutional Trading of nLIGHT

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 DIFC Ltd lifted its stake in nLIGHT by 1,637.2% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 4,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,913 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC raised its position in shares of nLIGHT by 500.0% in the third quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in nLIGHT during the third quarter valued at $50,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in nLIGHT by 25.5% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 10,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 2,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of nLIGHT by 969.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 9,690 shares in the last quarter. 83.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About nLIGHT

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. The company operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. It offers semiconductor lasers with various ranges of power levels, wavelengths, and output fiber sizes; and programmable and serviceable fiber lasers for use in industrial and aerospace and defense applications.

