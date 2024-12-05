Northamber (LON:NAR) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Northamber plc (LON:NAR – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 27.07 ($0.34) and last traded at GBX 27.07 ($0.34), with a volume of 10000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 27.50 ($0.35).

Northamber Trading Up 2.9 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 31.31 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 35.76. The company has a market capitalization of £7.89 million, a P/E ratio of -1,400.00 and a beta of -0.10.

Northamber Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.30 ($0.00) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. Northamber’s payout ratio is -5,000.00%.

Northamber Company Profile

Northamber plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the supply of computer hardware, computer printers and peripheral products, computer telephony products, and other electronic transmission equipment in the United Kingdom. The company offers audio visual products, such as collaboration and conferencing, connectivity and control, interactive displays, lighting, live solutions, professional audio and displays, projection, and security and thermal solutions; and computer accessories and components, dictation, disk and memory, laptop/desktop PCs, mice and keyboards, monitors, tablets and virtual desktop.

