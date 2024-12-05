Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Shares Sold by PEAK6 Investments LLC

PEAK6 Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Free Report) by 41.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 16,563 shares during the quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC’s holdings in Novavax were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVAX. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in Novavax by 500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Novavax by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,887 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Novavax by 214.5% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,680 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 3,874 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Novavax by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares during the period. Finally, Midland Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Novavax during the 2nd quarter worth about $152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Novavax stock opened at $8.30 on Thursday. Novavax, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.53 and a twelve month high of $23.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 2.02.

Novavax ( NASDAQ:NVAX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $84.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.80 million. Novavax’s quarterly revenue was down 54.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.26) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Novavax, Inc. will post -1.4 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NVAX. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Novavax in a report on Thursday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Novavax from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Novavax from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Novavax in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.83.

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, that promotes improved health by discovering, developing, and commercializing vaccines to protect against serious infectious diseases. It offers vaccine platform that combines a recombinant protein approach, nanoparticle technology, and its patented Matrix-M adjuvant to enhance the immune response.

