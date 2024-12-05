Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Bought by Hilltop Holdings Inc.

Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 103.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,978 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,054 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVO. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 13.1% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 4,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 18.9% in the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 47.1% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 19,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after acquiring an additional 6,338 shares in the last quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 94.5% in the second quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McLean Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the second quarter valued at about $284,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $160.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.40.

Novo Nordisk A/S Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE NVO opened at $108.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $488.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.40. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $94.73 and a 52-week high of $148.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $111.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

