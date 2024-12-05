NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR) Shares Down 5.6% – Should You Sell?

NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 5.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $22.77 and last traded at $23.46. 5,014,700 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 6,424,358 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. CLSA started coverage on NuScale Power in a research note on Friday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of NuScale Power from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.39.

Get NuScale Power alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on NuScale Power

NuScale Power Trading Down 2.2 %

Insider Activity

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.32. The company has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of -24.69 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

In other news, VP Jacqueline F. Engel sold 18,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $527,394.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,801 shares in the company, valued at $110,229. The trade was a 82.71 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robert K. Temple sold 144,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total value of $1,576,434.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,188.60. The trade was a 91.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 427,237 shares of company stock valued at $6,053,065 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NuScale Power

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SMR. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of NuScale Power in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of NuScale Power during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in NuScale Power by 4,593.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 5,191 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NuScale Power in the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in NuScale Power during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 15.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NuScale Power Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NuScale Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuScale Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.