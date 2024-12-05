NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Acquired by Hilltop Holdings Inc.

Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 218.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,497 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GDS Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 7.7% during the third quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 55,740 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $13,378,000 after acquiring an additional 3,985 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 60.2% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 25,850 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $6,204,000 after acquiring an additional 9,710 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 23.3% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 566 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 21.1% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 154,293 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $41,519,000 after buying an additional 26,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 1.9% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 303,895 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $72,938,000 after buying an additional 5,722 shares in the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.35, for a total transaction of $813,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,033,002.15. This represents a 10.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

Shares of NXPI opened at $223.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company has a market capitalization of $56.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $232.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $249.41. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $201.58 and a 1 year high of $296.08.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 20.98% and a return on equity of 33.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.33 EPS for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on NXPI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $285.00 to $277.00 in a report on Friday, October 11th. Mizuho set a $290.00 price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Friday, October 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Monday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $330.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.14.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

