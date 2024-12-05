NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $32.75 and last traded at $32.69, with a volume of 3933 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $32.70.

NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $591.69 million, a P/E ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 0.31.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 58.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 53,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 19,700 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 576,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,490,000 after buying an additional 14,356 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 8.2% in the third quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 16,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 145.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 27,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 16,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. increased its position in NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 1,602,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,393,000 after acquiring an additional 511,219 shares in the last quarter.

About NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF

The IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (QAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy index. The fund tracks an index that aims to emulate hedge fund returns across different strategies, primarily by holding other ETFs. QAI was launched on Mar 25, 2009 and is managed by IndexIQ.

