Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Friday, November 8th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.25.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on OXY

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

OXY opened at $48.91 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $45.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.22. Occidental Petroleum has a 1-year low of $48.42 and a 1-year high of $71.18.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 10th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 22.92%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Occidental Petroleum

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 9,088 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 0.6% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 27,519 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 1.0% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 17,592 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Gateway Advisory LLC boosted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 3.9% during the second quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 4,847 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Joule Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.5% in the second quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 7,863 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Occidental Petroleum

(Get Free Report)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.