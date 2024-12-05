Ocean Park High Income ETF to Issue Dividend of $0.26 (NASDAQ:DUKH)

Ocean Park High Income ETF (NASDAQ:DUKH – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, December 4th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a dividend of 0.2556 per share on Tuesday, December 10th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th.

DUKH traded down $0.27 on Thursday, hitting $25.41. 400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,106. Ocean Park High Income ETF has a twelve month low of $24.67 and a twelve month high of $25.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.65.

