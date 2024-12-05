Oklo (NYSE:OKLO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Shares of Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 3,879,625 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the previous session’s volume of 5,700,724 shares.The stock last traded at $21.16 and had previously closed at $22.23.

OKLO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Oklo in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Oklo to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Oklo from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 24th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.63.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKLO. DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in Oklo in the third quarter valued at $404,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Oklo in the third quarter valued at $135,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC bought a new stake in Oklo in the third quarter valued at $104,000. Portland Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Oklo in the third quarter valued at $6,493,000. Finally, Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in Oklo in the third quarter valued at $657,000. Institutional investors own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

Oklo Inc designs and develops fission power plants to provide reliable and commercial-scale energy to customers in the United States. It also provides used nuclear fuel recycling services. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

