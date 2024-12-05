Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Given New $90.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Piper Sandler from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Okta from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $92.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Okta from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Okta from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Okta from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Okta from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.07.

Get Okta alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on OKTA

Okta Trading Up 5.4 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

OKTA opened at $86.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -246.03, a P/E/G ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.15 and its 200-day moving average is $84.27. Okta has a 52-week low of $70.56 and a 52-week high of $114.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

In other Okta news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 2,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.01, for a total transaction of $206,487.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,713 shares in the company, valued at $2,051,039.13. This represents a 9.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 131,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total transaction of $10,603,449.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,862.96. This trade represents a 98.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 607,215 shares of company stock valued at $46,304,810 in the last 90 days. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Okta

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Okta by 117.4% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,273,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227,890 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP boosted its holdings in Okta by 18.1% in the second quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 1,989,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,225,000 after purchasing an additional 305,381 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in Okta by 0.8% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,356,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,955,000 after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Okta by 1.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,069,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,503,000 after purchasing an additional 17,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Okta by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,029,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,388,000 after purchasing an additional 178,011 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

About Okta

(Get Free Report)

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.