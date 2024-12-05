Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.73-$0.74 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.67. The company issued revenue guidance of $667-$669 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $651.29 million. Okta also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 2.750-2.760 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Okta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Okta from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $92.00 target price (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Okta in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered their target price on Okta from $120.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $101.00 target price on shares of Okta in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.07.

NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $86.11 on Thursday. Okta has a one year low of $70.56 and a one year high of $114.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.27.

In related news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 200,512 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.21, for a total value of $15,080,507.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $638,908.95. This trade represents a 95.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 2,790 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.01, for a total value of $206,487.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,051,039.13. This represents a 9.15 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 607,215 shares of company stock valued at $46,304,810. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

