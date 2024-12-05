Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) Issues Q4 2025 Earnings Guidance

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.160-0.170 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.140. The company issued revenue guidance of $64.6 million-$65.1 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $64.0 million. Ooma also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.610-0.620 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Ooma from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Ooma in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Ooma from $14.50 to $15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Ooma from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.80.

Shares of NYSE:OOMA traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.20. 165,771 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,434. The stock has a market cap of $434.16 million, a P/E ratio of -81.00 and a beta of 0.94. Ooma has a twelve month low of $6.50 and a twelve month high of $17.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Ooma, Inc provides communications services and related technologies for businesses and consumers in the United States and Canada. The company's products and services include Ooma Office, a cloud-based multi-user communications system for small and medium-sized businesses; Ooma Connect, which delivers fixed wireless internet connectivity; and Ooma Enterprise, a unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) solution.

